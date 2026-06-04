Stephen A Smith calls out Jill Biden, Dems for 'lying through their teeth' and damaging party's brand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith criticized former first lady Jill Biden during a Wednesday episode of his podcast, arguing her public rhetoric was one of many examples of Democrats damaging their party’s brand.

On his "Straight Shooter" podcast, Smith cited her promotion of her new memoir, "View From the East Wing." While Jill Biden was one of many prominent Democrats who initially put on a positive face about former President Joe Biden’s health in 2024, she revealed in her book that she thought he was having a stroke during his disastrous debate against President Donald Trump.

"You had commentators literally say on national television, he looked like an elderly patient in a nursing home waiting for his applesauce to be fed to him," Smith said. "And this woman, his wife, the former first lady, goes out there in front of the microphones with the cameras working and say, ‘You were wonderful. You answered all the questions.’ Really? Really?"

"And then now it's almost two years later and what does she do? With a book to sell, she admits she thought he had a stroke," Smith continued on his podcast. "He was so awful. He was so bad that night. He was so unlike himself. She thought he actually had a stroke."

JILL BIDEN SAYS SHE THOUGHT JOE WAS HAVING A STROKE DURING HIS DISASTROUS 2024 DEBATE PERFORMANCE

Smith also pointed out that it was a badly timed admission for the Democratic Party ahead of November's midterm elections.

"So, in other words, with gubernatorial races set to come about, with mayoral races going coming about, with the midterms coming about, you going to go out there on center stage and admit on behalf of the Democratic Party that you and the rest of them were lying through their teeth," he said. "And you think that's going to help y'all win?"

"What am I missing? This kind of nonsense is what I'm talking about. This is the kind of stuff that's got to be eradicated," Smith said, warning that it was making Republicans confident to run even in historically blue states like California.

Smith rejected the accusation that he was being anti-Democrat by saying such things, saying, "I'm being pro-Democrat. I'm trying to tell you how to win, and how to avoid losing, and looking like a bunch of lying a--es."

FORMER JILL BIDEN SPOKESMAN CLAIMS EX-FIRST LADY IS TRYING TO 'CHANGE THE TAPE' AFTER 2024 DEBATE ADMISSION

Jill Biden congratulated her husband following the 2024 debate, telling the former president at a post-debate campaign event, "Joe, you did such a great job! You answered every question, you knew all the facts!"

However, in her book, she revealed that she and her husband both knew he had botched the performance, and that she initially thought he had a stroke on stage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden's office and did not immediately receive a response.