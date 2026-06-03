Rahm Emanuel slams DNC autopsy and Jill Biden, saying party now looks 'worse than feckless'

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Former Democratic Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel blasted his party's recent election autopsy and the Bidens on Tuesday, saying both have damaged Democrats' brand.

As Emanuel spoke on Katie Couric’s podcast, he stated, as he has before, about the many ways in which he said that Americans feel negatively about the Democratic Party because "we earned their disrespect" with far-left policy agendas.

"We let a border get out of control. When it came to public safety, we talked about defunding the police," he said. "When it came to an ethnic group, we called them Latinx and nobody else in that group ever identified themselves that way. And then rather than worry about classroom excellence, we were worried about bathroom and locker room access."

Couric asked him about the widely panned postmortem from the DNC purporting to explain why the Democrats lost in 2024, noting, "It didn’t really talk about the administration's stance on Israel and the war in Gaza and Joe Biden's age, which seems to be two big flashing red lights."

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Emanuel recalled that he had joked that one could get a more thorough autopsy of the election from a literal coroner than from Democratic Party leadership who commissioned the postmortem analysis, adding, "It was a waste of money and a waste of time."

"It just makes the Democrats look so feckless," Couric said.

"It's worse than feckless," Emanuel replied, saying that Biden very strongly implied that he would commit to being a one-term president who would serve as a transition to the next generation.

"The Oval Office is incredibly seductive and he got seduced, and the White House is incredibly insular and it was really a tight-knit group," he said, proceeding to call out his family and his staff.

"The staff owed an honest come to Jesus with both the president and the first lady, and they knew the truth, you know, all the truths working in the White House and they knew all the truths and they had a responsibility both to him and to the country," he said.

Couric brought up Jill Biden’s book, one in which the first lady revealed she thought Joe Biden was having a stroke during his 2024 debate, "Which is not particularly helpful to the Democratic Party right now, I’m assuming, to go back in history."

"Lemme help you on the 'doubt' part of that, or the ‘not sure.’ It does not help," Emanuel said, agreeing firmly with Couric's assessment of of Jill Biden’s comments.

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He went on to argue that the staff owed both Joe Biden and Jill Biden a "come to Jesus" and said that Jill Biden’s promotion of her new book is not helpful for the party.

He went on to argue that Jill "100%" should have stepped in to stop her husband from seeking reelection.

"Did she have a responsibility? Yes, she had a responsibility." He said. "The staff had a responsibility. The Cabinet had a responsibility."

Couric replied, "I know we don't want to keep rehashing this, but it does make me sad for Joe Biden because he has been a public servant for decades, and I feel like he's destroyed his legacy."

Fox News Digital reached out to Joe Biden's office and did not receive an immediate reply.

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