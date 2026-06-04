Fetterman dares Platner to release messages with mystery women, says he'll 'wear a suit every day' in return

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Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman ramped up criticism of embattled Senate candidate Graham Platner on Wednesday, calling out the Maine progressive over his history of inflammatory remarks while challenging him to release messages linked to a Kik account that has become a flashpoint in his campaign.

"This is a guy that had a problem with me, how I dress, but he seemed to have no problem posing in a towel at a disgusting website that consistently had serious problems about that kinds of depravity," Fetterman told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The Democrat later challenged Platner to make public messages he allegedly exchanged with women on the platform.

"Let me make a deal. I'll tell P-Hustle, I'll wear a suit every day, if he releases all those texts and messages that he's had... [with] the dozen women," he continued, referencing Platner's username on the platform.

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"You can prove [to] America... what's [in] these conversations. Can P-Hustle prove how old these people are?"

Fetterman argued that Platner should release the messages if he has "nothing to hide," while raising concerns about age verification on anonymous messaging platforms.

Platner's campaign previously acknowledged that the Kik account, which was created in 2016, belonged to him, stating that he had deleted the app from his phone but did not deactivate the account, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Platner's campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the matter.

"As a Democrat, I'm never going to carry water for a guy that calls an American hero a dumb MFer, or someone that smears Chris Kyle... and claimed that he's shooting innocent civilians. You've literally lost count..."

"It's countless. It absolutely is."

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Fetterman's remarks addressed a slew of issues that have put Platner's campaign on defense, including a tranche of controversial Reddit posts, a video appearing to accuse late Navy SEAL Chris Kyle of inflating his statistics by killing civilians and his since-covered Nazi Totenkopf tattoo, a symbol historically tied to the SS.

"He has [said] so many offensive things that it's hard to keep up with it," Fetterman said.

While Fetterman has repeatedly distanced himself from Platner and questioned whether Democrats should rally behind the candidate, other prominent Democrats and Democratic-aligned figures have continued to back his campaign.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., defended Platner during a recent interview, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have endorsed his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who has represented Maine in the Senate since 1997.

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Platner has offered explanations for some of the controversies.

He previously stated that he had gotten the Totenkopf tattoo in 2007 and was unaware of its affiliation with Nazism at the time.

Platner apologized and expressed hope that people would "judge me on the person I am today" when pressed on past social media controversies, stating he was "having a difficult time settling into society" after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Fox News' Greg Norman-Diamond and Adam Pack contributed to this report.