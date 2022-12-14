SEAN HANNITY: The evidence is undeniable, the border is now wide open

Fox News host Sean Hannity says the Biden administration has "failed the American people" while discussing the deadly consequences of President Biden's border policies.

SEAN HANNITY: The evidence is undeniable. The Biden administration now has failed you, the American people once again. The border is wide open and any attempts at diplomacy with Mexico or other countries in Central America, South America, they have all failed. That means fentanyl, opioids smuggled across the border keeps happening. And by the way, now the number one killer of young Americans in our country. Now, this body cam video purportedly shows a police officer overdosing after accidentally inhaling fentanyl during a traffic stop. Now, meanwhile, dangerous Mexican cartels are now more powerful than ever, more wealthy than ever before. They have human trafficking, sex trafficking, child sex trafficking across the border. That, too, is at an all-time high. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials, they are overwhelmed. Border towns are overrun with migrants. Facilities are at capacity.

BIDEN-ERA BORDER NUMBERS DWARFING OBAMA DHS CHIEF'S STANDARD FOR ‘CRISIS,' AS TITLE 42 SET TO EXPIRE

And after two years of record high illegal immigration, it is now in seven days about to get way worse than ever before because now we have illegal immigrants – they are now amassing on in northern Mexico, just across the border wall. And they are preparing to cross next week in seven days when Title 42 comes to an end. Now, without this Trump era policy in place, virtually no one who crosses the border illegally will be deported after two long years. Now, this situation is so dire that even the mainstream media mob, they are starting to take note.