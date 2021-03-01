Sean Hannity vows to cover Andrew Cuomo sexual harassment scandal with no ‘rush to judgment’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under fire over allegations of sexual harassment and making inappropriate advances, but "Hannity" host Sean Hannity vowed Monday he will not jump to judge until the Democrat is proven guilty.

"Unlike the media mob, Big Tech, Democrats, we’re not going to rush to judgment on this show," he said. "We won’t do it.

"We are consistent. We’re independent. We believe in the presumption of innocence and due process and that’s why we end up being right so often."

Hannity mentioned the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh prior to his 2018 confirmation, which Democrats used to attempt to derail his nomination.

"Allegations do need to be investigated; due process needs to be afforded," he said. "It matters in this country. But you know who doesn’t believe in those core principles? Well, Cuomo and [Vice President] Kamala Harris."

Hannity recalled that Harris, then a senator from California, had wanted Kavanaugh to "walk the plank" for the "uncorroborated lies" against him.

"She was the biggest ‘I believer’ in the entire country," he said.

"So, Kamala Harris, do you believe the accusers of Andrew Cuomo?" he asked. "Or do claims of abuse not matter when levied against a Democrat?

"Now, of course, the vice president's moral cowardice is shared by many of her colleagues ... some of the top Democrats that viciously rushed to judgment, smeared and slandered Kavanaugh, they're all now silent about the Cuomo accusations," Hannity concluded.

"Many other 'I believers' finally have been pressured, after days, [into] now calling for an investigation and due process, and they're also asking for the presumption of innocence, something they never provided Kavanaugh."

