SEAN HANNITY: Americans are more in the dark than ever before

Fox News host Sean Hannity blasted the Biden administration for its apparent lack of transparency about downed aerial objects and the train derailment in Palestine, Ohio on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Whatever you do, just don't look up. That's the message from your president, the Biden administration, as thick, black, toxic chemical smoke is polluting the air over East Palestine in Ohio because of a controlled chemical burn following a train derailment that they're telling us very little about. Now, today, two more trains derailed in South Carolina and Texas. And even more troubling news since Friday, three unidentified objects have been shot down after breaching U.S. and Canadian airspace. That is four shoot-downs in eight days.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS CHINA'S CLAIMS THAT US FLEW BALLOONS OVER ITS AIRSPACE 10 TIMES IN LAST YEAR ARE ‘FALSE ’

And they don't even know where the other three balloon's objects even came from. Where did they come from? How did they get here? Are we facing some kind of threat from China or Russia or maybe another hostile regime? And what, if anything, will the Biden administration do about this?

Meanwhile, as I said, the US State Department is now ordering all American citizens right now to leave Russia immediately amid a growing threat and risk that they will be held hostage by Russia. With Biden in office, Americans around the globe are less safe, less secure, and more in the dark than ever before. It's time for the self-proclaimed champion of transparency now to step up to that podium and tell all of us what the hell is going on.