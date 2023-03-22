SEAN HANNITY: Alvin Bragg's political charade faces major dissent

Fox News host Sean Hannity discussed the latest developments in the possible indictment of former President Donald Trump and new challenges the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is facing.

SEAN HANNITY: As you might have noticed, former President Trump was not indicted today. In fact, this morning's grand jury proceedings in New York City – they were canceled. Now, according to FoxNews.com, there is now "major dissension" at the DA's office with many speaking out against Alvin Bragg's political charade. And get this. One source telling Fox News that Bragg is having trouble convincing a grand jury on potential charges because of the weakness of the case. And what is spectacular about that…. Think about this. The grand jurors – The defense does not get a say in a grand jury proceeding. Nothing. So in other words, they have zero opportunity to present their side at all. That's where you get the saying you can indict a ham sandwich. Right. All right. So make no mistake, this is a pathetically weak case, maybe the weakest, most convoluted case ever brought before a grand jury. And a quick reminder, by the way, this is Alvin Bragg campaigning on a promise to go after one man, Trump, one company, the Trump company, and one family, the Trump family.

In America, justice is supposed to be blind. In America, prosecutors are supposed to investigate crimes, not people. Show me the man, I'll show you the crime. That was the official or unofficial motto of the former Soviet Union and Stalin, not the U.S.. But apparently that's news to Alvin Bragg. And still it's no longer certain that Trump will even be charged. The winds are changing rapidly. And sources, by the way, telling Fox News, quote, "There remains a real chance that Bragg does not choose to indict the former president."