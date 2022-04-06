Biden SCOTUS nominee effectively said child pornography cases 'aren't that serious': ex-federal prosecutor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes said that Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has "effectively" said child pornography cases "aren't that serious" Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"In my career as a federal prosecutor, I've unfortunately had to see probably hundreds of thousands of [child pornography] images," she told host Tucker Carlson. "They're absolutely horrifying."

MCCONNELL MEMO OUTLINES CASE FOR REPUBLICANS TO VOTE AGAINST JUDGE JACKSON'S 'ELEVATION TO THE SUPREME COURT'

Hakes described the graphic nature of child pornography, saying "these images are collected by those who are sexually interested in children, and the images are being made by people who are engaging in illegal sexual activity commonly known as rape and sexual assault with children as young as interests."

She remarked that Jackson "doesn't seem to understand what a sex offender is" despite being on the cusp of confirmation to the Supreme Court.

"There are millions and millions of the images of the sexual abuse of children being trafficked across the world every day. Children are being abused for those images."

Hakes said she believes Jackson "does not understand the offense or the offenders."

"[The offenders] in my opinion deserve what I call the pine box sentence, because they ought to be in jail until they're taken out in a pine box."