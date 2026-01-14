Voters sharply split along party lines over ICE agent’s fatal shooting: poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One week after video of a fatal shooting of a Minnesota woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent went viral, sparking protests and a national debate, a new poll shows a wide partisan split over whether the shooting was justified.

Fifty-three percent of registered voters nationwide questioned in a Quinnipiac University survey said they think the shooting was not justified, with 35% saying it was and 12% offering no opinion.

While 92% of Democrats surveyed said the shooting was not justified, more than three-quarters of Republicans (77%) said it was. Independents, by a 59%-28% margin, said the shooting was not justified.

An ICE agent shot and killed the 37-year-old Renee Good last Wednesday during a federal enforcement operation in south Minneapolis. Federal officials have said agents were attempting to make arrests when the woman tried to use her vehicle as a weapon against officers, prompting an ICE agent to fire in self-defense.

President Donald Trump and leading members of his administration have strongly defended the shooting.

But top Democrats, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, criticized the federal account of the incident and rejected the claim that the officer acted in self-defense. Minnesota has since sued the Trump administration, claiming the immigration enforcement surge in the state is "unlawful" and "unprecedented."

Good’s death sparked widespread protests in Minneapolis and across the nation, with demonstrators calling for changes to federal immigration enforcement.

According to the Quinnipiac poll, which was conducted Thursday through Monday and released on Tuesday, 82% said they have seen video of the shooting.

Men questioned in the survey were divided, with 42% saying the shooting was justified and 44% disagreeing. Sixty-one percent of women surveyed said the shooting was not justified.

Four in 10 said they approve of the way ICE is enforcing immigration laws, while 57% gave the agency a thumbs down on how it's handling its job. That was largely unchanged since Quinnipiac University's poll from last July.

Quinnipiac questioned 1,133 self-identified registered voters in their new survey, which had an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.