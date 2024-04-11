Scandal-ridden mayor jeered for telling 'Black and Brown communities' not to fight her at contentious meeting

Scandal-ridden Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard faced waves of jeers and booing throughout a raucous meeting where she faced fed-up constituents.

Henyard, the self-described "supermayor" of Dolton, a Chicago suburb, and Thornton Township Supervisor, has recently been dubbed the "worst mayor in America" by critics after being accused of misdeeds ranging from weaponizing police raids to spending taxpayer money on luxuries in Las Vegas. Most recently she has also come under fire for an alleged sexual assault by one of her allies during the Vegas trip, where the alleged victim claims to have been fired after speaking out.

Earlier in April, Henyard made headlines for being condemned by local Dolton residents, but this Tuesday, she was similarly skewered by residents of the Thornton township in a town hall meeting. "Everybody wanted to continue to be a s---show and not really show facts as it relates to what's really going on in our township," she responded.

The mayor, holding a golden microphone, sparked outrage when she argued, "We’re here to help each other and not hurt each other. And it’s a shame that us — us, I’m talking to my Black and Brown communities — would sit here and fight."

The audience could be heard loudly jeering and booing in response and Henyard went on to add, "Guess what? I am the youth, I am the future, no matter what you think or may say."

Residents slammed Henyard for the alleged scandals and accused her of lacking transparency about them.

"When you don’t answer questions, there’s something to hide," Dolton resident Mary Avon said at the meeting.

While Henyard has repeatedly condemned media coverage for allegedly misrepresenting her conduct to the country, one South Holland resident, Curtis Watts, said, "No, ‘madam supervisor,’ we are not brainwashed. We are fed up."

Multiple people spoke about the sexual assault allegations, arguing that it demonstrates that Henyard fails to protect women.

Trina Downs was one such resident who said, "As a Black woman, I wanna see you protect Black women, and I haven’t seen that, Tiffany."

Henyard has made headlines for appealing to racial politics amid her scandals before, proclaiming during a previous meeting, "Y’all got false narratives out there, and y’all should be ashamed of y’all selves. Y’all Black. Y’all are Black! And y’all sitting up here beating and attacking on a Black woman that’s in power. Y’all should be ashamed of y’all selves."

Fox News Digital previously reported that Henyard has been living like a royal with a combined salary of nearly $300,000 — more than the state's governor — and frequent use of beauty vendors, despite the 23,000 residents of the Illinois town having a median income of $24,000.

The Village of Dolton in Illinois voted Monday to hire former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot as a "Special Investigator" to look into Henyard's conduct. On Tuesday, Lightfoot began to be paid $400 an hour to gather information on Henyard’s alleged spending and finance mismanagement as well as "any state and federal violations."

