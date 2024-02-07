Controversial mayor launches wild tirade at officials for attacking a 'Black woman in power' over her spending

Democratic Mayor of Dolton, Illinois, Tiffany Henyard launched a tirade at fellow officials during a livestreamed meeting on Monday after questions were raised about her controversial spending and transparency.

WGN Investigates reported that Henyard’s opponents on the local board say they "don’t trust that money is going to where it’s intended so they’ve blocked attempts to pay bills that don’t come with detailed explanations."

Fox News Digital previously reported that Henyard has been living like a royal with a combined salary of nearly $300K and frequent use of beauty vendors despite the median income of the Illinois town being $24K. In addition to a hefty paycheck, Henyard has been criticized for how she uses the town's credit card.

Henyard slammed her fellow officials at the Monday meeting and declared, "You all forget I’m the leader. They want to hear from the mayor. You all ain’t learned that yet. The mayor, not the trustees that don’t do nothing. They only run their mouth. You all don’t do no work, no work!"

At one point during the meeting, Dolton trustee Brittney Norwood asked, "How about you be a good leader and bring [proposals] to the forefront so not just us, but residents and everyone else in America know how the money is being spent."

Norwood was party to a lawsuit that accused the mayor of actions that amounted to "fraud," according to a complaint reviewed by Fox News Digital .

Later during the meeting, Henyard proclaimed, "Y’all got false narratives out there, and y’all should be ashamed of y’all selves. Y’all Black. Y’all are Black! And y’all sitting up here beating and attacking on a Black woman that’s in power. Y’all should be ashamed of y’all selves."

WGN Investigates reported that it has cataloged "tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars spent on trips, meals and more by Henyard and her allies in Dolton and on the Thornton Township board where she’s the supervisor."

The same report went on to say, "Township credit card records show Henyard and other officials spent more than $67,000 on trips to Portland, Austin, Atlanta and New York City. Many of the flights were first class. So were the accommodations. In Atlanta, Henyard and her team stayed at the Four Seasons hotel costing taxpayers more than $9,000. In New York, the bill came to $13,000."

Henyard has reportedly refused to explain the specific purpose of these trips or the highly priced services she employs, but appears to have claimed such scrutiny qualifies as an "attack" on her leadership.

"Everything we do is for the people. But we’re under attack. We get scrutinized by the media," she said. "For what? Loving on the people? Showing that they matter to us? We going through the fires for you all."

The Illinois Attorney General has reportedly given the foundation until the middle of February to demonstrate how it spends its money or face legal action.

Fox News' Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.