'FOX & Friends' launches cross-country road trip to celebrate America250 where one lucky fan will win RV

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"FOX & Friends" is going on a "For All America" cross-country road trip in a Camping World RV to celebrate America's 250th anniversary, and fans will have a chance to win the RV for themselves.

The Fox News Channel morning show will broadcast live from six locations starting in Houston, Texas, on April 24. Viewers must register for their chance to attend the live broadcast, where one lucky fan will be randomly selected and receive a key.

Fans can register for a chance to win at CamperGiveaway2026.com.

Finalists will win a trip to New York City on July 3 for a chance to win the Camping World Freedom Traveler RV.

TRUMP LAUNCHES MASSIVE ‘FREEDOM 250’ PUSH TO IGNITE AMERICA’S 250TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

During the live show on Friday, July 3, each finalist will see if their key unlocks the RV, and the key that successfully unlocks it will be the winner of the "For All America" camper giveaway.

The Camper RV will be delivered to the winner after the event, and includes a tax assistance bonus to cover the tax obligations associated with the vehicle's value.

Camping World is America's No. 1 RV Company with more than 200 locations nationwide, in nearly every state.

RVs allow Americans to skip long airport lines and travel at their own pace, and for many there is no better way to experience the country than by hitting the road and exploring the nation's iconic sites.

AMERICA 250 ORGANIZERS UNVEIL SWEEPING PLANS FOR THE COUNTRY'S HISTORIC BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

EVENT LOCATIONS:

Houston, Texas- Friday, April 24, at Armadillo Palace

Registration open from April 10-17

Lenexa, Kansas- Wednesday, May 6, at The Big Biscuit

Registration open from April 10-27

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Destin, Florida- Friday, May 15, at Fudpuckers

Registration open from April 27-May 6

Jekyll Island, Georgia- Thursday, May 28 at Tortuga Jacks

Registration open from May 6-14

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina- Friday, June 5, at Lulus

Registration open from May 14-27

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Wildwood, New Jersey- Friday, June 12, at Duffer's Restaurant and Homemade Ice Cream Parlor

Registration open from May 27-June 3

Final Stop, New York City- Friday, July 3, to announce grand prize winner