California-based coffee shop Philz Coffee to pull LGBTQ Pride flags despite progressive backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Francisco coffee shop, Philz Coffee, is removing LGBTQ Pride flags from its stores despite growing progressive backlash.

Reports that the California coffee chain would be removing Pride flags from its stores came after a Change.org petition circulated from a group known as "Philz Coffee Baristas" demanding the company reconsider the decision.

"Philz Coffee's recent decision to remove pride flags from their stores has left many team members and customers feeling confounded and unsupported," the petition read. "Within Philz's expressed core values, the company emphasizes its goal to create a 'customer and team-member focused' experience. The pride flags within the stores hold deep meaning and value to both staff and visitors, symbolizing that these locations are safe and welcoming spaces for all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity."

FIRED YOSEMITE WORKER SUES NATIONAL PARK SERVICE AFTER HANGING MASSIVE TRANSGENDER FLAG ACROSS EL CAPITAN

It continued, "In todays [sic] society, businesses have an essential role in fostering inclusivity and support, and displaying the pride flag is a simple yet remarkably powerful demonstration of that role. Removing these flags risks alienating a core group of team members and loyal customers who see Philz not just as a coffee shop, but as a place where they are embraced and celebrated for who they are."

Philz Coffee confirmed the decision in a statement from CEO Mahesh Sadarangani to Fox News Digital on Thursday, adding that stores will remove other flags as well.

"At Philz, we have always believed everyone who walks through our doors deserves to feel welcome and safe, and that belief is at the core of everything we do," Sadarangani said. "Our longstanding support of the LGBTQIA+ community is unchanged. We are working toward creating a more consistent, inclusive experience across all our stores, including removing a variety of flags and other decor."

LA BUSINESS OWNER FED UP AS CITY REPEATEDLY TARGETS STORE'S SIDEWALK SIGN INSTEAD OF HOMELESS CAMPS

Sadarangani added, "This is a change in how our stores look, not in who we are. Our allyship runs deeper than what is on our walls. It shows up in who we hire, how we treat one another and in our annual Pride Month Unity celebration, which returns this June as it has every year. Unity is fundamental to how we operate."

It is unclear at this time when all the flags will be removed.

This is not the first time a Philz Coffee store has faced backlash due to the political environment. In 2020, the company reportedly fired four employees who took issue with the company's policies toward community police. One employee posted an image on the company's Instagram account demanding an end to 20% police discounts after the death of Breonna Taylor.

CORPORATE AMERICA HAS DECIDED THAT DEI NEEDS TO DIE

"What’s your favorite iced coffee drink because ours is arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor," the employee wrote.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2023, five Philz Coffee employees were also sent home after refusing to remove "Free Palestine" pins.