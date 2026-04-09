Georgetown professor says 'get over it' to Muslim rape gang concerns

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A professor at Georgetown University recently dismissed concerns about Muslim rape gangs in since-deleted posts on X.

The Daily Caller reported that Jonathan Brown, identified as professor and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Chair of Islamic Civilization on Georgetown University’s website, posted two different dismissive replies on X in response to posts about alleged rape gangs and Islam.

In a March 31 post on X , Rupert Lowe, an independent Member of Parliament in the United Kingdom, wrote, "There is a link between the rape gangs and one particular religion — we have seen it again and again and again at our inquiry. That religion is Islam. As a country, we must have the courage to face up to that fact."

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In a since-deleted reply, Brown wrote, "Get over it."

Then, when another user said Brown’s reply was "absurdly evil," writing , "There is something absurdly evil about saying ‘get over it’ in context with gang rape, torture and murder for religious reasons Something like this would never be said about any other group for lesser crimes," Brown replied to the user , writing "Get over it" again.

In November, the State Department issued a post on X criticizing the United Kingdom over its handling of mass immigration, saying in part, "In the United Kingdom, thousands of girls have been victimized in Rotherham, Oxford, and Newcastle by grooming gangs involving migrant men. Many girls were left to suffer unspeakable abuse for years before authorities stepped in."

Brown's account is now set on private.

Brown previously had come under scrutiny for remarks he made in a June X post, writing that he hoped "Iran does some symbolic strike on a base," a remark made following President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. "completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran."

In Brown’s post, he wrote , "I’m not an expert, but I assume Iran could still get a bomb easily. I hope Iran does some symbolic strike on a base, then everyone stops. I’m surprised this is what these FDD/Hasbara people have been auto-erotically asphyxiating themselves for all these years."

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Brown also added "if Israel attacks Iranian cities, it gets f----- up pretty bad."

In a July testimony to the House Education and Workforce Committee, Georgetown University Interim President Robert M. Groves said Brown had been removed as chair of his department and placed on leave.

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"Within minutes of our learning of that tweet, the Dean contacted Professor Brown, we issued a statement condemning the tweet. Professor Brown is no longer chair of his department, he’s on leave, and we’re beginning the process of reviewing the case," Groves said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Georgetown University and Brown for comment.

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