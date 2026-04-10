Los Angeles schools may close as nearly 85% of district’s workers plan to strike

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Los Angeles schools could close next week as nearly 85% of the district’s workers plan to strike, demanding higher pay as the district reportedly holds on to $5 billion in reserves.

"During spring break, the District met with the United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), the Associated Administrators of Los Angeles (AALA), and Trades labor partners, successfully reaching an agreement with Trades," a Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Friday.

"The District has made extensive efforts to responsibly respond to labor partners’ proposals, and its offers remain among the most generous in the State."

But the three unions are clearly not satisfied with the proposals as they gear up to go on strike next Tuesday.

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LAUSD, comprising hundreds of K-12 schools and more than half a million students, has until Tuesday to come to an agreement, otherwise, the strike will proceed. According to a local Fox affiliate, district officials launched a website on Friday to assist families with food distribution and mental health services in case schools are closed.

"We don’t want to strike," Charmell Lee, a special education assistant and a member of Local 99 of Service Employees International Union, told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday. "But we will if that’s what it takes to ensure our families can survive, and our students have all the support they need — inside and outside the classroom."

"There is no question that schools will be closed if any two of the three unions walk out, district officials have confirmed," the LA Times reported.

The frustrated union members believe the district is holding on to billions in reserves.

"With over 5 BILLION dollars in reserves, we know that LAUSD can absolutely provide all of its employees with a fair contract," said incoming UTLA vice president Jessica Rodarte.

A district spokesperson told Fox News Digital that "all available reserve dollars are currently being allocated for ongoing expenditures."

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"Current estimates place this year’s ending balance in June 2026 at $3.8 billion, and this includes funds that are restricted by law and must be used for specific purposes," a district spokesperson said.

The spokesperson went on to say, "Los Angeles Unified is engaged in deficit spending, which means we are spending more money than we bring in. At the current rate of spending, we will have depleted all remaining unrestricted reserves within 2 years."

The three unions, which have different priorities and separate contracts, represent about 70,000 of the district’s 83,000 employees across a range of positions from food workers to principals, the Times noted.

"The District continues meeting with labor partners this week and remains available to meet until agreements are reached with all groups. For the latest updates, families and staff are encouraged to visit the District’s Labor Updates webpage," the district spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

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None of the unions responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The threat of a strike comes as the district faces a $191 million deficit and declining enrollment that prompted LAUSD officials to warn about layoffs and staff reductions.

The budget woes come while the Trump administration is threatening California education funding over issues related to parental notification policies that are intended to disclose a student’s gender identity and transgender athlete policies. Most recently, LAUSD has been under federal scrutiny for a policy allowing staff to hide students’ gender identity from parents.

"The District remains committed to reaching agreements that support employees while also protecting the long-term financial stability of the District," the district spokesperson said.

"Avoiding a strike will require all parties to continue engaging in good-faith negotiations and working toward a solution that is fair and sustainable. To date, the District has reached agreements with five of its eight labor partners and is prepared to work around the clock to reach agreements with teachers, administrators, and service workers."

Teachers and San Francisco school district staff went on strike in February for the first time in nearly 50 years, demanding better wages and health benefits.