Ex-Washington Post staffer pleads guilty to child pornography possession

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A former Washington Post staffer pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography possession Friday, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro in Washington, D.C.

Thomas LeGro, 48, an award-winning journalist who served as The Post's deputy director of video, was arrested last June after the FBI executed a search warrant at his residence and seized multiple devices.

"During the execution of the warrant, agents observed what appeared to be fractured pieces of a hard drive hidden under a rug in the basement of the residence," Pirro's office wrote. "A review of LeGro's laptop revealed a folder that contained 11 videos depicting child sexual abuse. These videos depicted adult men sexually abusing prepubescent children and forcing them to engage in sex acts."

WASHINGTON POST EDITOR ON LEAVE AFTER DOJ CHARGES HIM WITH POSSESSING CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

The investigation was spearheaded by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, according to Pirro.

Sentencing for LeGro is scheduled for Sept. 3, 2026.

At the time of his arrest, a Washington Post spokesperson told Fox News Digital that LeGro had been placed on leave. The paper has since severed ties with him.

LeGro began working for the Post in 2000 and left in 2006 for a stint at "PBS NewsHour" before returning to the Post in 2013, according to his LinkedIn page.

Notably, LeGro was among the Washington Post journalists who earned the paper a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for its investigative reporting of failed Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, several of whom said they were minors at the time. Moore denied the allegations mentioned in The Post's reporting.

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