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Michelle Obama says America going through its 'janky' era

Comedian Hasan Minhaj agreed with the former first lady's characterization of the country's current state

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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Michelle Obama says America is going through its 'janky' era Video

Michelle Obama says America is going through its 'janky' era

Former first lady Michelle Obama said during her podcast on Wednesday that America was going through it's "janky" era and said it was necessary for growth.

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Former first lady Michelle Obama said during a podcast on Wednesday that America was going through its "janky" era as she spoke with comedian Hasan Minhaj, who agreed.

"Well, that's the 2.0 of life and when we talk about, how do you feel about the country? You know, there are versions of the country that happen, right? And the new version doesn't make the old one bad. It's necessary for growth. And I think we're in just a janky version," Obama told the comedian during an interview on her "IMO" podcast.

Minhaj agreed and asked the former first lady if he could curse.

"S--- is jank right now. It's super jank," he said, as Obama agreed.

Michelle Obama speaking at SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas

Michelle Obama speaks at "IMO Live: Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson & Dr. Laurie Santos" during the SXSW Conference and Festivals at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, on March 13, 2025. (Hubert Vestil/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

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Obama said with each version of America, the country learned something about itself, before pointing to the ICE shootings in Minnesota and the community's response.

"But with each, you know, with each version, we learned something about ourselves as a country. And you know I'm, right now I'm kind of digging the way folks are beginning to respond, right? I mean, Minnesota, powerful stuff. I mean it was a powerful reminder of what a community of people can do and are willing to do to protect one another," she said.

She argued that when the country isn't as "janky," it didn't have to prove it.

Michelle Obama speaking during a podcast at Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center

Michelle Obama speaks during Higher Ground's "IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson" podcast during 2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival at Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center on August 09, 2025, in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

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"You know, when you're not so janky, you don't have to prove that, right? And so we haven't been this janky for a while. And I think our muscle of understanding our truth just got a little lax. We started taking things for granted, right," she said.

The former first lady said in November that the country was not ready for a woman president.

"As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready," she said to a crowd of women at the Brooklyn Academy of Music while promoting her new book, "The Look."

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"That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not," she continued.

The former first lady went on to say that she does not believe men in America are comfortable with a woman leading them.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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