Melania Trump advisor says she's had 'enough' after breaking silence to deny Jeffrey Epstein connection

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A senior advisor to Melania Trump revealed why the first lady broke her silence to deny any connection to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, saying she’s had "enough."

Marc Beckman joined "Fox & Friends" Friday and explained the first lady wants the public to focus on her accomplishments, not rumors spread about any connection to Epstein.

"First, enough is enough," Beckman said. "This has been ongoing, and it's time for the public to refocus their attention on what achievements our first lady has done."

The first lady made a rare on-camera appearance Thursday, pushing back on allegations tying her to Epstein. She said the rumors should "end today," calling them "mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation."

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Beckman explained that the first lady wanted to "set the record straight" and clear her name. Melania Trump has faced online allegations that she ran in the same circles as Epstein and that he introduced her to her eventual husband, President Donald Trump.

"She debunked all of the lies surrounding her and Epstein," Beckman said, adding that in speaking out, the first lady has supported victims of Epstein’s trafficking. In her speech, Trump called on Congress to hold hearings for survivors of Epstein’s trafficking.

"She's a real leader in Washington, D.C. She's calling on Congress to act now," Beckman said.

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Beckman said the first lady felt she needed to defend herself in the media and that others haven’t come forward to do so. He said she’s tried to stop the lies using legal means but wanted to address the country directly.

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"All day long, lies and innuendos are coming through the media about the first lady. And she just wanted to set the record straight," he said.

"If she can defend herself and make sure that her reputation is impeccable, who will do it? Nobody's done it to date. All of this has been politicized, has been dragged through the media, and she's ready to fight," he added.

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Beckman said Melania Trump’s efforts since returning to the White House should be what people remember her for, pointing to her advocacy work in foster care and education. She’s also worked to reunify more than a dozen Ukrainian children with their families through her negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We want to focus the attention on her good work and what she's accomplished as first lady of the United States," Beckman added.