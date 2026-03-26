Savannah Guthrie tells 'Today' that mother Nancy's back door was 'propped open' in new interview

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Savannah Guthrie said in an interview that aired Thursday that Nancy Guthrie's door was "propped open," as she reacted to the ongoing investigation into her mother's disappearance.

Guthrie discussed what she was doing the day her mother went missing, detailing how her sister called and sent her into a panic.

"She said, she’s gone," Guthrie told "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb. "And we – she was in a panic. I was in a panic. I’m, like, call 911. She’s like, I did. We’ve called them. They’re here. We thought that she must have had, like, some kind of medical episode in the night and that somehow, you know, the paramedics had come, because the back doors were propped open, you know, and that didn’t make any sense."

Guthrie's mother, Nancy, has been missing since Feb 1. Guthrie is believed to have been taken against her will, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. Her son-in-law dropped her off at home around 10 p.m. the night before she went missing. In the early morning hours, a masked man appeared on her doorstep.

Guthrie said her mother's phone and purse were still in the house, and she described the moment she arrived home in Tucson, Arizona and saw her sibling, Annie, and her husband, Tommy.

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"I think we were on the phone with the sheriff and trying to, you know, really make clear as – I mean, from the very early moments, you know, Annie and Tommy were staying, this isn’t – this isn’t that case that you are used to where someone wanders off. She can’t wander off. My mom, she was in tremendous pain. Her back was very bad. You know, she was trying to, on a good day, she could walk down to the mailbox and get the mail but most days not, so there was no wander off," Guthrie said.

"And the doors were propped open, and there was blood on the front doorstep, and the ring camera had been yanked off and so we were saying, this is, this is not okay. This isn’t, something is very wrong here," she continued.

Guthrie sat down with Kotb for her first interview this week since her mother's disappearance.

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Guthrie told Kotb in a preview that aired Wednesday that her family was in "agony" over her mother.

"Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony, we are in agony," she said.

She called the situation "unbearable."

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"And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night," she told Kotb. "And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now."

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Guthrie has been away from the show since her mother went missing but returned to the Rockefeller Center studio to visit colleagues on March 5.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.