Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sarah Palin says she's prepared for media onslaught if elected to Congress: 'I've got nothing to lose'

Palin is running for Congress to replace the late Alaska Republican Congressman Don Young

By Yael Halon | Fox News
close
Sarah Palin says she's prepared for media onslaught if elected to Congress Video

Sarah Palin says she's prepared for media onslaught if elected to Congress

'What more can they do, what more can they say?' Former Alaska governor tells 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin is prepared for a media onslaught if she is elected to fill Alaska's congressional seat in the House this summer.

In her first on-air interview after throwing her hat into the special election race to replace the late Republican Congressman Don Young last week, Palin told Fox News host Jesse Watters she expects to become a prime target of the liberal media if elected.

SARAH PALIN ANNOUNCES RUN FOR CONGRESS IN ALASKA

"You know, I would never be so cocky as to say bring it on, but yes I anticipate that when I walk down that hall to get my diet Dr. Pepper, sure the jackals are going to be there doing their jackalling," she said on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday.

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin waves during a fundraiser at Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, Colo. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin waves during a fundraiser at Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, Colo. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski) (AP )

"I just think I've got nothing to lose," Palin added. "What more can they do, what more can they say? Heaven forbid I even throw that out there because we will see what is to come – [but] I’m very, very confident in knowing who and what I’m dealing with."

PALIN'S HOUSE BID COMES AFTER MEETING WITH TRUMP

Dealing with vicious treatment from the press is not new to Palin. The former Alaska governor became an instant target of the legacy media the day she stepped into the national spotlight as Republican presidential candidate John McCain's running mate in 2008.

"If you don’t live by man’s praise, you are not going to die by man’s criticism," Palin told Watters. "So I have got nothing to lose. I’m in it for the right reasons. It’s all about a public servant’s heart being willing to serve the people. It’s pretty simple."

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sarah Palin for Congress on Sunday night, calling the former candidate for vice president "tough and smart," adding she will "never back down." (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sarah Palin for Congress on Sunday night, calling the former candidate for vice president "tough and smart," adding she will "never back down." (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) (AP)

Palin joins a crowded field of candidates running for the seat, with more than 50 candidates already filing to run, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Palin over the weekend, calling her "tough and smart," adding that she will "never back down."

Palin said she felt compelled to run as Alaska's representative because "the needs of our nation today are things that Alaska can fulfill.

"Energy, energy independence… and we can help secure America’s sovereignty, our security. And with the unfortunate passing of our one and only congressman Don Young, who was there for 49 years [and] who had the fiercest devotion to our state and to our country… I knew it was time," she said.

Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, is seen in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday, September 30, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, is seen in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday, September 30, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

If she is elected to Congress, Palin said she will "beg" progressive lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to debate her on issues related to education, capitalism, national security, and energy independence.

"I will be very polite, and I would beg her to debate me, please, AOC," she said, adding, "Oh gosh I want to debate her."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Results in the primary will be announced on June 26, and the four people receiving the highest amount of votes will advance to the special general election medion Aug. 16.

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to yael.halon@fox.com