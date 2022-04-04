Sarah Palin says she's prepared for media onslaught if elected to Congress: 'I've got nothing to lose'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin is prepared for a media onslaught if she is elected to fill Alaska's congressional seat in the House this summer.

In her first on-air interview after throwing her hat into the special election race to replace the late Republican Congressman Don Young last week, Palin told Fox News host Jesse Watters she expects to become a prime target of the liberal media if elected.

"You know, I would never be so cocky as to say bring it on, but yes I anticipate that when I walk down that hall to get my diet Dr. Pepper, sure the jackals are going to be there doing their jackalling," she said on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday.

"I just think I've got nothing to lose," Palin added. "What more can they do, what more can they say? Heaven forbid I even throw that out there because we will see what is to come – [but] I’m very, very confident in knowing who and what I’m dealing with."

Dealing with vicious treatment from the press is not new to Palin. The former Alaska governor became an instant target of the legacy media the day she stepped into the national spotlight as Republican presidential candidate John McCain's running mate in 2008.

"If you don’t live by man’s praise, you are not going to die by man’s criticism," Palin told Watters. "So I have got nothing to lose. I’m in it for the right reasons. It’s all about a public servant’s heart being willing to serve the people. It’s pretty simple."

Palin joins a crowded field of candidates running for the seat, with more than 50 candidates already filing to run, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Palin over the weekend, calling her "tough and smart," adding that she will "never back down."

Palin said she felt compelled to run as Alaska's representative because "the needs of our nation today are things that Alaska can fulfill.

"Energy, energy independence… and we can help secure America’s sovereignty, our security. And with the unfortunate passing of our one and only congressman Don Young, who was there for 49 years [and] who had the fiercest devotion to our state and to our country… I knew it was time," she said.

If she is elected to Congress, Palin said she will "beg" progressive lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to debate her on issues related to education, capitalism, national security, and energy independence.

"I will be very polite, and I would beg her to debate me, please, AOC," she said, adding, "Oh gosh I want to debate her."

Results in the primary will be announced on June 26, and the four people receiving the highest amount of votes will advance to the special general election medion Aug. 16.