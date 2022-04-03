Expand / Collapse search
Congress
Published

Palin's House bid comes after meeting with Trump

Trump encouraged Palin to run, according to sources

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin spoke to former President Donald Trump prior to filing paperwork to run for Congress, and Trump encouraged her to do it, two sources familiar with the conversation told Fox News.

Palin announced Friday night that she is seeking the House seat being left vacant by the death of Rep. Don Young, who died earlier this year after serving for 49 years.

SARAH PALIN ANNOUNCES RUN FOR CONGRESS IN ALASKA

"I realize that I have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America," Palin said in a statement posted to social media platforms.

Feb. 26, 2015: Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Md. (AP)

Friday was the last day that Palin could have entered the race, as it was the deadline for candidates to file for Alaska's June 11 primary. The 2008 GOP vice presidential candidate joins a crowded field that contains more than 40 candidates vying for the seat that was held by Young for nearly half a century.

The results of the primary election will be announced on June 26 and the top four finishers will advance to a special election on August 16 where the winner will be chosen via ranked-choice voting, according to Anchorage Daily News

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.

