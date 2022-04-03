Expand / Collapse search
Former President Trump endorses Sarah Palin for Congress: 'Tough and smart'

Trump said Palin will 'never back down'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sarah Palin for Congress on Sunday night, calling the former candidate for vice president "tough and smart," adding she will "never back down."

"Wonderful patriot Sarah Palin of Alaska just announced that she is running for Congress, and that means there will be a true America First fighter on the ballot to replace the late and legendary Congressman Don Young. Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big. Now, it’s my turn! Sarah has been a champion for Alaska values, Alaska energy, Alaska jobs, and the great people of Alaska. She was one of the most popular Governors because she stood up to corruption in both State Government and the Fake News Media. Sarah lifted the McCain presidential campaign out of the dumps despite the fact that she had to endure some very evil, stupid, and jealous people within the campaign itself. They were out to destroy her, but she didn’t let that happen. Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down, and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First!," Trump said in a statement.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sarah Palin for Congress on Sunday night, calling the former candidate for vice president "tough and smart," adding she will "never back down." (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

