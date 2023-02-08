Sarah Michelle Gellar says Daphne and Velma's 'steamy' gay kiss was cut from 'Scooby Doo' flick

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar said more adult themes, including a gay kiss that was cut from the live-action 2002 "Scooby Doo" flick, was originally one of the reasons she feels she "signed on" to the movie.

"It was less family-friendly to begin with," Gellar told Andy Cohen last Thursday during the "After Show" segment of Bravo's "Watch What Happens."

Responding to a guest who asked if there was any truth behind rumors that Daphne and Velma were supposed to have a relationship "on the side" in the film, Gellar said, "I don't know about a relationship on the side, there was a… I would say it was steamy gay kiss..."

"There was a steamy kiss? Really?" Cohen asked.

VELMA IS OFFICIALLY REVELAED TO BE A LESBIAN IN NEW ‘SCOOBY-DOO’ FILM

"Yes. It got cut. It was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut," Gellar responded. "I feel like the world want to see it, but I don't know where it is," she added.

Gellar, who portrayed Daphne in the popular 2000s kid classic, said she and co-star Linda Cardellini were supposed to lock lips in one of the film's scenes, but the version moviegoers saw in theaters had a dramatically different tone.

Director James Gunn confirmed his intent to make Velma "explicitly gay" in the film with a July 2020 tweet responding to a fan who begged him to "Please make our live-action lesbian Velma dreams come true."

‘SCOOBY-DOO' SPINOFF ‘VELMA’ JOKES ABOUT SEXUALIZING TEENS AS WOKE SERIES ENDURES BLISTERING RATINGS, REVIEWS

"I tried! In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script," he tweeted. "But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel)."

Gellar told Cohen and the audience that another scene cut from the film alluded to actor Freddie Prinze, Jr.'s Fred character being "bisexual."

"There was a great line too where… we [Daphne and Fred] were having a fight and I yell at him, ‘That ascot makes you look gay!’ and I slam the door, and that got cut too," she said.

CONSPIRACY THEORIES SURROUND SCOOBY-DOO SPINOFF ‘VELMA’: ‘LEFTISTS ARE CLAIMING IT WAS A RIGHT WING PSYOP’

"I think that was actually the reason I signed on to the movie. It's something everyone's thought for a long time. There's always been an implication about Fred being interested in both parties. It all got cut," she added.

Fans wanting to see Velma "come out" as lesbian got their wish with the 2022 animated movie "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!" when Velma appeared baffled by another female character's appearance.

The latest iteration of the character from Mindy Kaling's "Velma" spinoff that has been relentlessly torpedoed by critics also portrays her as a lesbian.