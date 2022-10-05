Velma is officially revealed to be a lesbian in new 'Scooby-Doo' film

It is official: Mystery Inc. member Velma is revealed to be a lesbian in new clips from the upcoming animated Halloween flick, "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!"

The new clips quickly went viral on social media after depicting Velma as googly-eyed and speechless upon meeting another female character, costume designer Coco Diablo.

"OMG Lesbian Velma finally!" one fan tweeted alongside the new movie clip, which has garnered over 100,000 likes.

Velma's sexuality has long been considered an open secret among fans and "Scooby-Doo" creatives. In 2020, filmmaker James Gunn - who wrote the live-action films from the early 2000s - tweeted that "he tried" to make Velma a lesbian on the big screen, to no avail.

"In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script," he wrote. "But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel)."

Tony Cervone, a producer on the "Mystery Incorporated" cartoon series, also confirmed that Velma was a lesbian in his depiction of her in 2020.

"We made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago," he shared on Instagram. "Most of our fans got it. To those that didn’t, I suggest you look closer."

"Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!" is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime now.