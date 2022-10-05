Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Velma is officially revealed to be a lesbian in new 'Scooby-Doo' film

In 2020, filmmaker James Gunn revealed that he had tried to portray the character's sexuality in the live action films

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
It is official: Mystery Inc. member Velma is revealed to be a lesbian in new clips from the upcoming animated Halloween flick, "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!"

The new clips quickly went viral on social media after depicting Velma as googly-eyed and speechless upon meeting another female character, costume designer Coco Diablo.

"OMG Lesbian Velma finally!" one fan tweeted alongside the new movie clip, which has garnered over 100,000 likes.

Velma's sexuality has long been considered an open secret among fans and "Scooby-Doo" creatives. In 2020, filmmaker James Gunn - who wrote the live-action films from the early 2000s - tweeted that "he tried" to make Velma a lesbian on the big screen, to no avail.

SCOOBY-DOO' CHARACTERS DAPHNE AND VELMA GETTING LIVE-ACTION SPINOFF FILM

"In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script," he wrote. "But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel)."

Tony Cervone, a producer on the "Mystery Incorporated" cartoon series, also confirmed that Velma was a lesbian in his depiction of her in 2020.

"We made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago," he shared on Instagram. "Most of our fans got it. To those that didn’t, I suggest you look closer."

"Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!" is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime now.

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

