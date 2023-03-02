Sarah Huckabee Sanders torches Karine Jean-Pierre, liberal media: China's 'defense attorneys' on COVID

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders torched Democrats and the mainstream media over the origins of COVID, accusing them of defending the Chinese even after the release of a bombshell report on pandemic origins.

Sanders accused them of protecting Beijing, while demanding accountability from all parties involved in the "cover-up" on "The Faulkner Focus."

"China is not going to be a good actor in this process. They are our biggest adversary," Sanders told Harris Faulkner on Thursday. "They lied about COVID, and we have to hold them accountable, and we have the media and Democrats acting like defense attorneys for the Chinese instead of helping get to the bottom of what actually happened."

"I think even their own agencies are starting to point to the fact that this came from a Chinese lab, and we have to hold them accountable, and I think we need to hold all of those that are part of the cover-up accountable as well," she continued.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the Department of Energy amended a 2021 document by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’s office, assessing the pandemic was likely caused by an accidental lab leak in China.

The National Intelligence Council and four other agencies assess at "low confidence" that the COVID-19 pandemic originated due to natural transmission from an infected animal, while the CIA and another unnamed agency are undecided.

The updated report maintains a consensus between all the intelligence agencies that the pandemic was not the result of a Chinese bioweapons program.

But the White House has yet to sign on to the lab leak theory.

"We have seen many, many different conclusions… from the intelligence community," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. "Some of them have made some conclusion on one side. Some of them have made conclusions on the other side. Some of them say they don't have enough information, so I want to be also very careful there as well."

"It was because of this president, very early on the first several months of his administration, he went to the intelligence community and said, ‘We need to figure out how to get to the bottom of this. We need to figure out how this all occurred,’ because who knows?" she continued.

The EPA's change aligns the agency with the FBI's stance on the issue as Director Christopher Wray told Fox News the pandemic "most likely" began after a lab incident in Wuhan.

"The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan," Wray told "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier. "Here you are talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab."

He went on to suggest the Chinese government has attempted to "thwart" the investigation into the origins of how the pandemic began.

But Sanders noted she was not surprised the media and far-left Democrats have unraveled in recent years over dialogue surrounding the lab leak theory, even though the proposition might be true.

"The outrage from the left on the fact that you were pointing it out, what now looks like is the absolute truth, is what we're used to when it comes to dealing with the Democrats and the liberal left," Sanders said.

"They love to blame us for things and then turn out later that it's true," she continued. "Every single thing the Biden administration touches, they seem to screw up."

