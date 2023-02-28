Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

FBI director says COVID pandemic 'most likely' originated from Chinese lab

The Department of Energy recently concluded that the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab leak in China

FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely caused by a lab leak in Wuhan, China.

"The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan," Wray told Fox News in an interview that aired Tuesday. "Here you are talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab." 

FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok, warning Friday that control of the popular video sharing app is in the hands of a Chinese government "that doesn't share our values." 

FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok, warning Friday that control of the popular video sharing app is in the hands of a Chinese government "that doesn't share our values."  (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Wray's comments come after the Department of Energy assessed that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely caused by an accidental lab leak in China. 

