FBI director says COVID pandemic 'most likely' originated from Chinese lab

FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely caused by a lab leak in Wuhan, China.

"The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan," Wray told Fox News in an interview that aired Tuesday. "Here you are talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wray's comments come after the Department of Energy assessed that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely caused by an accidental lab leak in China.