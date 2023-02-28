FBI director says COVID pandemic 'most likely' originated from Chinese lab
The Department of Energy recently concluded that the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab leak in China
FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely caused by a lab leak in Wuhan, China.
"The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan," Wray told Fox News in an interview that aired Tuesday. "Here you are talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab."
Wray's comments come after the Department of Energy assessed that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely caused by an accidental lab leak in China.