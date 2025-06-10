Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls Gavin Newsom 'insane' for rejecting federal assistance during Los Angeles unrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders ripped into California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday over his response to President Donald Trump sending in the National Guard to quell the ongoing immigration riots in Los Angeles.

Trump deployed the National Guard over the weekend without Newsom's approval after violent clashes broke out between law enforcement and protesters in response to coordinated Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across L.A.

Newsom claims Trump's actions inflamed tensions and overstepped his authority. In a lawsuit against the Trump administration, the state of California called the move an "unprecedented power grab."

During an appearance on "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday, Sanders criticized Newsom's leadership and his defiance of Trump.

"We would never choose rioters and criminal illegals over American law enforcement [in Arkansas]," Sanders said.

She called Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass' actions in resisting federal assistance "insane."

"It's really clear: they can either choose normal vs. crazy or order vs. chaos," she continued. "The fact that they are allowing rioters to run their streets and are mad at the president for stopping it is insane."

"They should be thanking Donald Trump for helping and assisting to bring order back to their city and state that they're frankly incapable of doing themselves. If they were doing a good job, Donald Trump wouldn't have to step in," Sanders added.

The president's decision to deploy the National Guard drew support from Republicans but fierce opposition from Democrats.

"I have formally requested the Trump Administration rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles county and return them to my command," Newsom wrote on X Sunday. "We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they’re actually needed."

Sanders argued Trump was within his authority to send in troops to protect Americans.

"They're certainly not going to see that with Gov. Newsom or Mayor Bass," Sanders said. "We've seen their failure already play out."

Newsom's office did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.