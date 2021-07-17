Sara Carter warns of Big Tech’s growing dominance: ‘This is a movement toward fascism’

Fox News contributor Sara Carter spoke out Friday night, during an appearance on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle," against what she described as an unprecedented alliance among major media, communications and technology giants --- and warned that their actions could have major implications for individual liberties, not only in the United States but around the world.

BIDEN BLASTED FOR ACCUSING FACEBOOK OF ‘KILLING PEOPLE’ OVER COVID MISINFORMATION AS WH PARTNERS WITH BIG TECH

SARA CARTER: We’ve never seen anything like this in the history of mankind because it’s not just affecting … our Constitution, our American values, our republic, but the entire globe. So these organizations are very integrated, right? You’ve got Twitter, Facebook, Google, Amazon and right now you’ve seen it spill over into our mainstream media, the New York Times, the Washington Post. Everybody at these major organizations which lean to the left – and I call them leftists, not Democrats, not liberal -- because I don’t see anybody fighting for our civil liberties here, right? …

This is a movement toward fascism. This is a movement that communist Marxists rely on.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW: