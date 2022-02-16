Twitter blows up over recall of progressive San Francisco school board members 'Shot across the bow'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Critics are cheering the successful recall of three progressive members of San Francisco's school board Tuesday in what appeared to be a sharp rebuke of their stances on coronavirus measures in schools, as well as their efforts to rename schools named after "controversial" figures.

The massive defeat for progressives became evident late into the evening as vote tallies showed the three members, Alison Collins, Gabriella Lopez and Faauuga Moliga, losing their seats with more than 70% of votes in favor of removing them.

The electorate of San Francisco, one of America's most liberal cities, is made up overwhelmingly of Democrats, and Mayor London Breed, D., supported the recall as well.

Observers took to social media as the results became clear, with some cheering the voters' decision and noting it was a resounding defeat for progressive policies in schools. The three Democrats were the face of unpopular renaming efforts and stalled school reopening that angered parents.

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine predicted the result showed a "red wave" was on its way in November, while National Journal's Josh Kraushaar called the results a "shot across the bow."

"Ooof… All 3 SF school board members trounced in recall," wrote another critic, while former Vice-Chairwoman of the California Republican Party Harmeet Dhillon encouraged parents across the country to vote out "woke school board nihilists."

"ATTENTION AMERICA: If we can toss the woke school board nihilists out in San Francisco, YOU can do it in YOUR district!!! Save your children!" she said.

MSNBC political analyst and former Republican strategist Tim Miller called the elections a "bloodbath." He argued that school shutdowns and efforts to rename Abraham Lincoln High School weren't as popular to voters as they were with the school board members.

"If this isn't a wake up call to the activists pushing this stuff [I don't know] what would be," he added.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, also attributed the major progressive defeat to "parental backlash" over the handling of schools.

