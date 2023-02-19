Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

San Francisco considers repealing law that boycotted conservative states over anti-LGBTQ, abortion legislation

A new report found the law to be costly and ineffective

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
close
San Francisco needs more than gun control to stop violence, father of slain 6-year-old says Video

San Francisco needs more than gun control to stop violence, father of slain 6-year-old says

The father of a slain San Francisco 6-year-old said gun violence in the Bay Area is a problem greater than gun control with many circumventing the laws.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors could soon repeal all or parts of a law that prohibited city-funded travel and contracting with 30 conservative states that passed laws to restrict LGBTQ rights, abortion access and voting rights.  

The 2016 ordinance, Chapter 12X, was initially passed in the wake of the Obergefell v. Hodges decision to include states that passed anti-LGBTQ legislation, but was amended twice in 2019 and 2021 to add additional states who passed restrictive abortion and voting rights legislation.

The move was largely seen as a boycott to pressure other states and prevent the city from engaging in business with those whose values it deemed antithetical to its own.  

CALIFORNIA BANS STATE TRAVEL TO TEXAS, 3 OTHER STATES OVER ANTI-LGBTQ LAWS

Grand marshal Vinny Eng greets the crowd during the 52nd Annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration on June 26, 2022.

Grand marshal Vinny Eng greets the crowd during the 52nd Annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration on June 26, 2022. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A Feb. 10 report from City Administrator Carmen Chu’s office found the law has been costly and ineffective, with only one state being removed from the boycott list. 

"Since 12X became operative, the number of banned states has grown from 8 states in 2017 to 30 in 2022. This increase suggests that the City's threat of boycott may not serve as a compelling deterrent to states considering restrictive policies," read the report. 

It also found the contracting ban itself has raised San Francisco’s contracting costs by roughly 10-20% and could grow even higher if more states are added to the list. 

ALYSSA MILANO URGES HOLLYWOOD TO BOYCOTT GEORGIA OVER ‘HEARTBEAT’ ABORTION BILL 

Hyde street and San Francisco Bay in San Francisco California.

Hyde street and San Francisco Bay in San Francisco California. (iStock)

The report proposed five alternatives, including repealing the ordinance entirely or repealing the contracting ban, but keeping the travel ban in place. 

Supervisor Ahsha Safaí introduced legislation at a Feb. 13 committee hearing to exempt construction contracts from the ordinance. Fellow Supervisor Rafael Mandelmanm told the San Francisco Chronicle he is planning on introducing legislation to repeal the ordinance entirely. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"It’s an ineffective policy that complicates the business of San Francisco government and makes it very likely that we pay more than we should for goods and services," Mandelman said. 

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.