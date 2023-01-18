San Francisco activist who thwarted drug addled thief blames fentanyl epidemic on 'corrupt far-left leaders'

A young San Francisco based activist who stopped a fentanyl addict attempting to ransack a local Walgreens is blaming far-left leaders for allowing the deadly opioid to ravage his community

"What's happening in our community is the direct result of electing corrupt far left leaders," Darren Mark Stallcup said on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Wednesday. "They have placed profits over the families of our community and fentanyl is destroying everything and everyone in its path."

Stallcup said fentanyl is not like "alcohol, cannabis or cocaine," but rather a far more pernicious substance.

"This thing is extremely, extremely deadly and toxic in microscopic amounts. And I'm not a scientist, I'm not a lawyer, but it doesn't take a genius to figure out that fentanyl is not good for our family," he said.

Stallcup, founder of "The World Peace Movement," is an active voice on the detrimental impact of fentanyl in communities, and his mission has become personal. He said his cousin Scottie recently died as a result of fentanyl.

FENTANYL OVERDOSES BECOME NO.1 CAUSE OF DEATH AMONG US ADULTS, AGES 18-45: ‘A NATIONAL EMERGENCY’

"Fentanyl is manufactured in China, and it's making its way into our country through the southern border, specifically through Honduras. And unfortunately, thousands of people of all colors, creeds and religions have overdosed and died from fentanyl in San Francisco between the years 2019 and 2023," he said.

The activist explained how confrontations like the one he had in Walgreens with a drug-addled thief are not uncommon, and altercations with fentanyl addicts have even taken place at his home.

"My apartment has been broken into three plus times in the last year," he said. "I've had to fight off burglars with my own two bare hands because I'm unable to legally utilize my Second Amendment right to defend myself, my home or my property."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stallcup also said that these kind of encounters happen "every day," from small mom-and-pop stores to a variety of other businesses.