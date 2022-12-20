Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

IMMIGRATION
Published

Border Patrol tracks down Honduran drug traffickers on Texas border, one suspect just 14 years old

Arrest made by Texas DPS Lt. James Morris, who won a Fox Nation Patriot Award last month for his service at the border

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi , Bill Melugin | Fox News
close
400 Texas National Guard troops arrive in El Paso despite pause on Title 42 Video

400 Texas National Guard troops arrive in El Paso despite pause on Title 42

Fox News' Bill Melugin provides details on the 'astonishing' number of migrants released in El Paso in the last two weeks and Texas' preparation for the possibility of a 'mass migration event' when Title 42 ends.

Officers have apprehended a group of drug traffickers on the Texas-Mexico border, with one member being just a teenager.

A group of border-crossers was noticed by officials on Saturday, prompting officers to track down the group of four Honduran migrants. The arrests were spearheaded by Lt. Jimmy Morris, who was honored at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards last month for his continued service to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

After backtracking the group's path, authorities discovered a stash of 172 pounds of marijuana and 2.04 pounds of fentanyl pills.

TEXAS DPS OFFICER GETS SURPRISE PROMOTION AT PATRIOT AWARDS

A group of Honduran drug traffickers was apprehended in the Big Ben sector of the Texas border.

A group of Honduran drug traffickers was apprehended in the Big Ben sector of the Texas border. (Fox News)

One trafficker detained by officers was reportedly only 14 years-old.

FOX NATION CELEBRATES AMERICA, HONORS NATION'S EVERYDAY HEROES DURING 2022 PATRIOT AWARDS

Authorities backtracked the path of a group of Honduran drug traffickers and found a stash of marijuana and fentanyl pills.

Authorities backtracked the path of a group of Honduran drug traffickers and found a stash of marijuana and fentanyl pills. (Fox News)

Border Patrol made the arrest in the Big Ben Sector of the border – a notoriously dangerous area that has become a favorite of drug traffickers seeking to avoid U.S. law enforcement.

The Big Bend Sector covers all of Oklahoma, the Texas panhandle and parts of west Texas. The area is dry and hot in the summer and cold and windy in the winter with hardly any water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Big Ben sector of the Texas border is a notoriously dangerous area that has become a favorite of drug traffickers seeking to avoid U.S. law enforcement.

The Big Ben sector of the Texas border is a notoriously dangerous area that has become a favorite of drug traffickers seeking to avoid U.S. law enforcement. (Fox News)

Since the beginning of Operation Lone Star in March 2021, over 354 million lethal doses of fentanyl has been captured at the border.

Fox News' Ashley Soriano contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics