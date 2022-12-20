Border Patrol tracks down Honduran drug traffickers on Texas border, one suspect just 14 years old

Officers have apprehended a group of drug traffickers on the Texas-Mexico border, with one member being just a teenager.

A group of border-crossers was noticed by officials on Saturday, prompting officers to track down the group of four Honduran migrants. The arrests were spearheaded by Lt. Jimmy Morris, who was honored at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards last month for his continued service to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

After backtracking the group's path, authorities discovered a stash of 172 pounds of marijuana and 2.04 pounds of fentanyl pills.

One trafficker detained by officers was reportedly only 14 years-old.

Border Patrol made the arrest in the Big Ben Sector of the border – a notoriously dangerous area that has become a favorite of drug traffickers seeking to avoid U.S. law enforcement.

The Big Bend Sector covers all of Oklahoma, the Texas panhandle and parts of west Texas. The area is dry and hot in the summer and cold and windy in the winter with hardly any water.

Since the beginning of Operation Lone Star in March 2021, over 354 million lethal doses of fentanyl has been captured at the border.

Fox News' Ashley Soriano contributed to this report.