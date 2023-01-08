Sammy Hagar admits he wouldn’t be as ‘legendary’ without Van Halen

TMZ and Fox Nation are teaming up to bring viewers the best of both worlds, offering exclusive access to rock and roll legend Sammy Hagar's 75th birthday bash from his Cabo San Lucas paradise.

The TMZ special, available for streaming on Fox Nation, tells the inspiring tale behind the Red Rocker's success in the music industry, following his story as he went from rags to riches and stood on top of the world as the frontman of legendary rock band Van Halen.

Fans, affectionately crowned as "redheads," gathered around Hagar's Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas with tequila in hand to join in on the celebration of star-studded proportions.

"My 75th birthday was like, something that, in my mind, before it happened, I've got to do something really special," he said.

"The last I heard the count was something like 59,000 people were trying to get 1,500 tickets," he laughed. "I think part of the beauty of it is everyone coming down to Cabo San Lucas and having the time of their life."



Hagar's celebrated popularity came at the expense of extensive efforts – a successful solo career and his role as the lead singer of Van Halen – both roles which blossomed during the 1980s and lasted into the 1990s and beyond.

Hagar also led additional musical acts, including Montrose, Chickenfoot, and others.

After a difficult childhood rife with his father's alcoholism and run-ins with police, Hagar said his love for music began at age fourteen - and he knew he wanted to make his long-standing ambition work to his advantage.

"I never got past that vision, I never lost that vision for one minute," he said. "Even in my most insecure moments, I figured I was going to hit it [someday]."

In the TMZ special, Hagar recounted his first marriage, his struggle with poverty after the birth of his first son, and the story of a doctor he wanted to prove wrong.

Hagar's wish began to come true when he joined Montrose.

"When you come from nothing like I did, and then you get a break like Montrose, you look at anything as making it," he said.

Hagar went on to see a successful solo career during the 1980s, cranking out hits like "I Can't Drive 55" and "There's Only One Way to Rock," having watched several of his songs reach popular films such as "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," "Footloose," and "Over the Top."



But the decade also saw perhaps the biggest turning point in his career.

In July 1985, Hagar replaced David Lee Roth as the frontman of legendary rock group Van Halen, and his career skyrocketed. With the March 1986 release of "5150," the band saw its first number-one album along with a slew of ongoing discussions likening Van Halen to "Van Hagar."

"It was a brilliant thing," he said of his first music session with the band. "I don't think I would've been as legendary of an artist as I am today without the Van Halen thing… that was the peak of my musical career," he added later.

Hagar described joining the band as "life-changing," and said his songwriting compatibility with late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen was "magical."

Before parting ways with the band in 1996, Hagar's run with Van Halen saw several multi-platinum albums, major world tours, and a hit track in the 1996 blockbuster "Twister."