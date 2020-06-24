Sammy Hagar says he'd rather 'get sick' and 'even die' than not perform

Sammy Hagar, the former Van Halen frontman, can't imagine not performing even in the middle of a pandemic.

The 72-year-old musician said that he'd actually risk his own health in order to keep playing.

“I’ll be comfortable playing a show before there’s a vaccine, if it’s declining and seems to be going away,” Hagar told Rolling Stone in a recent interview.

The Red Rocker added, “I’m going to make a radical statement here. This is hard to say without stirring somebody up, but truthfully, I’d rather personally get sick and even die, if that’s what it takes.”

“If some of us have to sacrifice on that, OK,” Hagar continued. “I will die for my children and my grandchildren to have a life anywhere close to the life that I had in this wonderful country. That’s just the way that I feel about it."

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, 9.2 million people worldwide have tested positive and more than 477,800 have died.

“I’m not going to go around spreading the disease. But there may be a time where we have to sacrifice. I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day? I have no idea. I’m sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man," Hagar said.

To mitigate some of the risks, musicians such as Garth Brooks and Keith Urban are doing concerts at drive-in theaters. Brooks revealed he will host a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across America beginning June 27.

Tickets go on sale on June 19 and will cost $100, which accounts for one passenger car or SUV. There will only be 250-300 tickets available per drive-in.

“I am so excited to get to play again,” the 58-year-old country star said in a statement. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

Encore Live, the production company behind Brooks’ event, has partnered with health experts to ensure safety protocols amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the outlet shared. This will include maintaining at least six feet of distance between vehicles, the use of personal protective equipment by employees, contactless payment and ticketing systems, as well as limited capacity in restrooms.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.