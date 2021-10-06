Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Nevada Senate candidate, Purple Heart recipient blasts Twitter censorship: 'This is a warning to America'

Sam Brown blasts Big Tech censorship as Twitter says suspension of his account was by mistake

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Nevada Senate candidate and Purple Heart recipient, Sam Brown, issued a stark warning to social media users during an interview on "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday saying American voices are "at risk" after Twitter admitted it censored his account by mistake. 

"This is this isn't just a warning to me," Brown stated. "This is a warning to America that all of us, all of our voices are at risk here."

The Purple Heart recipient stressed the importance of civil discourse and the ability to speak freely in America through the First Amendment. 

"The fact of the matter is this is not in alignment with the spirit of the First Amendment and what our country is about, which is being able to have a debate in the public domain," said Brown. 

"These companies are definitely censoring some voices and others a lot more than than they should."

Brown's account was permanently suspended for hours earlier this week. He filed an appeal after he realized his account had been affected. Fox News reached out to Twitter amid Brown's suspension, which was lifted less than two hours later. 

"We're writing to let you know that we've unsuspended your account," Twitter told Brown in an email obtained by Fox News. "We're sorry for the inconvenience and hope to see you back on Twitter soon."

Twitter added, "A little back background: we have systems that find and remove multiple automated spam accounts in bulk, and yours was flagged as spam by mistake. Please note that it make take an hour or so for your follower and following numbers to return to normal."

According to Brown, his account has been flagged many times and this is not the first 

"Twitter did not provide a very good explanation as to what occurred," said Brown. "They gave sort of a standard response that I was caught up in some sort of anti-spam initiative and my account was deemed to be something like a spam account, and so with no warning, no 12-hour suspension."

Twitter did not respond to Fox News' multiple requests for comment.

"I think this is a question that America needs to ask itself is why is this occurring to conservatives?" Brown questioned. 

"But beyond that, if this can happen to me, if President Trump was de-platformed completely and never to be allowed back on, what will these big tech companies like Twitter or Facebook do in the future?"

Brown said censorship is an issue he hopes to tackle if he gets elected to represent Nevada in 2022. Brown is running in the Republican primary hoping to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

