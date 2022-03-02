Nigel Farage on Russia-Ukraine war: NATO faces 'one hell of a risk' with next moves against Putin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Brexit leader Nigel Farage joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to discuss the need for NATO to step up its involvement in Ukraine. Farage also addressed the potential risks as the Russian military continues its attacks.

NIGEL FARAGE: Well, the obvious thing, of course, would be aircraft. NATO have got state-of-the-art aircraft squadrons. We could, if we chose, we could go in, take out that column, just as we did in Basra, back in the Iraq War. It is there. It's a sitting duck. It's perfectly clear that the Ukrainians do not have the strength to do it. But here's the problem. Let's not delude ourselves. This is the biggest and most serious crisis the world has faced since the Cuban Missile Crisis nearly 60 years ago. And you know, when we had mutually assured destruction between nuclear powers, mad as it was cold, the point was that both sides thought the other side was rational. The worry now is that if NATO gets itself directly involved in open warfare with Putin's nuclear-powered Russia, how will he respond? And that is why NATO, for the moment, is doing nothing. It's fear

…

Emotionally, I want us to get involved. But when you think about it, it is one hell of a risk.

