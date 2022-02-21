Russia-Ukraine: CNN's Joe Lockhart says Biden 'restored American leadership,' US in 'adult chair in the world'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart gave a full-throated endorsement for President Biden as his foreign policy is facing intense scrutiny over the exploding Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Biden administration has been under enormous pressure as Russian President Vladimir Putin sounded Ukraine with 200,000 troops, launching an invasion of two eastern separatist regions. The White House has so far responded by announcing sanctions specifically on the conflicted territory.

Lockhart, the former White House press secretary for President Bill Clinton, took to Twitter as the invasion was underway to tout the Democratic president as a world leader.

"What ever happens in Ukraine we shouldn't underestimate the fact the United States has retaken the adult chair in the world," Lockhart tweeted. "Biden has restored American leadership so damaged by Trump. The world needs us and we have a President who can and does lead."

Lockhart's over-the-top praising of Biden was ridiculed by critics.

"Ah yeah that's clearly what's happening," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller reacted.

"'Whichever way this goes we should say it's good' is an incredible thing to tweet at the moment, he's reading stage directions," Washington Examiner executive editor Seth Mandel wrote.

"This is quite the mental gymnastics … If American leadership were strong, Russia wouldn’t be invading Ukraine rn. C’mon," Townhall.com writer Gabriella Hoffman tweeted.

"You get paid to do political analysis?" Andrew Wagner of the Minnesota House GOP wondered.

"Gaslighting," National Review contributor Pradheep J. Shanker wrote, adding, "I don't blame Biden for this. But I don't think he has improved things at all either."

"'What ever happens'??? Seems to me like a President should be judged based on what actually occurs, the successes or failures, not whether or not he gives you the warm and fuzzes," author Scott Ruesterholz knocked the CNN personality.

"Handed the Taliban victory in Afghanistan, left Americans behind despite promises not to, won’t take responsibility for any of it, and now on his second embassy evacuation and on the verge of losing Ukraine to the West… …and we’re supposed to pat Joe Biden on the head," National Review editor Rich Lowry wrote.

Responding to his critics, Lockhart doubled down.

"I love some of the responses here. Sometimes the best way to expose ignorance is just letting people talk.," Lockhart tweeted.