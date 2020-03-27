CNN's Joe Lockhart blasted as 'sexist' after referring to Dr. Deborah Birx as 'Stepford Doc'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

CNN commentator Joe Lockhart was slammed on social media for what critics called a "sexist" attack towards Dr. Deborah Birx, a prominent member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Lockhart had been on a tear against the coronavirus response coordinator, declaring that Birx had "drunk the Kool Aid."

"I suggest Dr. Birk visit a hospital in NYC and then come back and brief on what she saw. I think it will be a very different briefing than we saw today. If she tells the truth which people around Trump don't do very often," Lockhart wrote Thursday, repeatedly misspelling her name.

CNN FACES BACKLASH FOR SUGGESTING OBAMA IS CALLING FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING, NOT TRUMP

On Friday, Lockhart escalated his criticisms of Birx, accusing her of sharing inaccurate information at Thursday's coronavirus presser at the White House.

"The only rational defense of Dr. Brix that I can think of is she's made a deal with the devil." Lockhart wrote, again, misspelling her name. "Trump said as long as they all go out an kiss his ass he'll listen to them on the science. Even if that's the case, it's not working so well is it?"

He continued, "I, for one, am no longer interested in hearing from Dr. Brix. Her vouching for Trump's vast scientific abilities from his business background was the breaking point. Stepford Doc."

That swipe was in reference to the 1972 novel "The Stepford Wives," which surrounds a group of submissive housewives who are suspected of being robots controlled by their husbands.

The CNN political analyst received lots of criticism on social media for the remark.

"You’re a misogynist," The Daily Wire's Jessica Fletcher reacted.

"Can’t tell what’s more embarrassing from the former Clinton flack turned Facebook exec turned Serious CNN Pundit - misspelling Dr. Birx’s name or calling her a 'Stepford doc,'" former CNN producer Steve Krakauer tweeted.

"Referring to a world-renowned medical profession as a 'Stepford Doc' just a wee bit sexist," RealClearPolitics founder Tom Bevan said.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

This isn't the first time Lockhart raised eyebrows on Twitter. In February, the former Clinton aide tweeted "here comes an orgasm" in an out-of-context reaction to President Trump, who mocked fired FBI Agent Peter Strzok and attorney Lisa Page following his impeachment acquittal.

In January, he called on Twitter to investigate Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for tweeting while attending the Senate impeachment trial.