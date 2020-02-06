CNN's Joe Lockhart mocked for 'here comes an orgasm' tweet on Trump's acquittal remarks

CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart raised eyebrows on Twitter during President Trump's acquittal remarks Thursday with a highly sexual tweet -- apparently in response to the president's ridicule of fired FBI Agent Peter Strzok and attorney Lisa Page.

Trump had a freewheeling appearance at the White House after the Senate acquitted him on the articles of impeachment against him. The president thanked his legal team and Republican allies on Capitol Hill and slammed his political foes who helped launch the impeachment inquiry.

Live-tweeting the remarks, Lockhart made one questionable, out-of-context tweet.

"Here comes an orgasm," the former Clinton aide wrote. That tweet was made around the time Trump mocked the affair between Strzok and Page.

"Lisa and Peter, the lovers, the FBI lovers -- 'I want to believe the path you threw out for Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.' That's the office," Trump ridiculed the controversial government figures. "'There's no way he gets elected,' meaning me. 'There's no way he gets elected.' This is Peter to Lisa -- he's probably trying to impress her for obvious reasons, 'There's no way he gets elected, but I'm afraid we can't take the risk.'"

He continued, "In other words, if I get elected, they -- two lowlifes, they can't take the risk. They can't take the risk. Think of it, and that's where it came up, the greatest word of all -- 'insurance policy.' So, he says, 'But I'm afraid we can't take the risk. [Hillary Clinton] may lose. It's like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40.' In other words, If I won, they were gonna do exactly what they did to us. They were going to try to overthrow the government of the United States, a duly elected president, and if I didn't fire [then-FBI Director] James Comey, we would have never found this."

The tweet, easily taken out of context, drew plenty of mockery on social media.

"Congrats!" Daily Caller reporter Chuck Ross told Lockhard.

"Congratulations, Joe. Against all odds," mocked Josh Holmes, a former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

"Where's the @CNNPR social media policy when you need it," National Republican Senatorial Committee senior adviser Matt Whitlock asked.

This wasn't the first time Lockhart endured mockery on Twitter.

Last month, he called on Twitter to investigate Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., after tweets were posted from his account while he was serving as a juror during the impeachment trial, which forbade cell phones.