Rush Limbaugh to appear on 'Hannity' Thursday

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh will join Sean Hannity Thursday at 9 p.m. to talk about the Democratic presidential debate and the latest developments regarding former FBI director James Comey.

RUSH LIMBAUGH ON TUESDAY'S DEBATE: 'UNIMPRESSIVE'

On his radio show Wednesday Limbaugh called the candidates that debated Tuesday night unimpressive and expressed reservations that Democrats could "save the planet."

"These people are gonna fix the planet! They’re gonna save the planet! Climate change, all that? They’re gonna save us from all this horrible pollution? They can’t even empty the garbage right in their own cities!" Limbaugh said.

On Wednesday, Hannity said that the Democratic Party was "infected" with socialism and that the 2020 election would be a "tipping point" for the United States.

"2020 will be the biggest choice election in our lifetime," Hannity said.