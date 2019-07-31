Jesse Watters on Tuesday's debate: 'Realists' held an 'intervention' to save the Democratic Party

Fox News' Jesse Watters reacted to moderate Democratic presidential candidates Tuesday night butting heads with the progressive frontrunners, calling it an "intervention" by the "realists" in the field.



"This was the rise of the realists who are trying to rescue the party away from socialism. And Bernie and Warren they're just lighting themselves on fire," Watters said Wednesday on "The Five."

"This is a big bonfire of socialism and all these realists are like throwing water on it."

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren battled their moderate rivals Tuesday night during the second round of Democratic nomination debates.

The frontrunners clashed with Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney over "Medicare-for-all" and immigration, leading to some memorable moments.

Co-host Juan Williams said Warren came across the "strongest," leading Watters to critique the Massachusetts senator.

"I thought she was frenetic. I thought she was annoying. She failed the commander-in-chief test when she took the first nuke strike option off the table. Like she's going to sacrifice an American city and let North Korea throw a missile over here and then respond after we've lost millions of people. Absolutely crazy," Watters said.

Watters also critiqued Sanders calling him a "rage-aholic."

"And then Bernie gets out there. Bernie's a nothing in Washington his whole career, he only knows how to take. He doesn't know how to create. He's just a rage-aholic," Watters said.

Sanders' temper was on display Tuesday as he battled with Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan -- who claimed the senator from Vermont didn’t really know “Medicare-for-all” would provide coverage better than the current plans Americans would lose if the country moved to a single-payer system.

“I do know. And I wrote the damn bill,” Sanders snapped.

Watters argued that that the candidates on stage Tuesday did not appear "presidential."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.