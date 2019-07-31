Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Media
Published

Hannity: There are no moderate Dem presidential candidates, only radicals

By Victor Garcia | Fox News
close
Hannity: Comey committed a crime by leaking classified memosVideo

Hannity: Comey committed a crime by leaking classified memos

New documents show FBI agents went to Comey's home to retrieve classified memos after he was fired.

Fox News' Sean Hannity took aim at the Democrats' presidential debates Wednesday saying the field contains no "moderates," only "radicals."

"There are no moderates that are running for president in the modern Democratic radical extreme socialist party. They're not, they're either more radical or less radical. But, you're still radical and you're still a socialist," Hannity declared on his show.

CRITICS SLAM CNN DEMOCRATIC DEBATE FOR IGNORING MUELLER, MOCK NETWORK’S ‘OVER-THE-TOP’ COVERAGE

Hannity told his audience not to buy into the narrative from the media that the candidates were diverse following what many analysts perceived as the more center-left candidates taking on the progressive frontrunners in Tuesday night's debate.

"That's just the newest lie after two-and-a-half years of lying. They all support some version of this insane new green deal and they all support raising your taxes and they all support government-run universal health care," Hannity said.  "They want free health care for illegal immigrants, and building walls is immoral. They all want... you to buy into the lie."

More from Fox News Media

The Fox News host professed that the party had been "infected" with socialism and that the 2020 election would be a "tipping point" for the United States.

"2020 will be the biggest choice election in our lifetime. This is a tipping point for the country. Anyone that doesn't tell you that is not telling you the truth, it's that dire," Hannity said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hannity painted a picture of two paths, one "Soviet-style" and one led by President Trump.

"Now we'll either continue down the path of freedom, constitutional government, prosperity, capitalism, risk and reward with President Trump, or we will plunge into the depths of Soviet-style big government, economic tyranny, and poverty will immediately follow thereafter," Hannity said.