Hannity: There are no moderate Dem presidential candidates, only radicals

Fox News' Sean Hannity took aim at the Democrats' presidential debates Wednesday saying the field contains no "moderates," only "radicals."

"There are no moderates that are running for president in the modern Democratic radical extreme socialist party. They're not, they're either more radical or less radical. But, you're still radical and you're still a socialist," Hannity declared on his show.

CRITICS SLAM CNN DEMOCRATIC DEBATE FOR IGNORING MUELLER, MOCK NETWORK’S ‘OVER-THE-TOP’ COVERAGE

Hannity told his audience not to buy into the narrative from the media that the candidates were diverse following what many analysts perceived as the more center-left candidates taking on the progressive frontrunners in Tuesday night's debate.

"That's just the newest lie after two-and-a-half years of lying. They all support some version of this insane new green deal and they all support raising your taxes and they all support government-run universal health care," Hannity said. "They want free health care for illegal immigrants, and building walls is immoral. They all want... you to buy into the lie."

The Fox News host professed that the party had been "infected" with socialism and that the 2020 election would be a "tipping point" for the United States.

"2020 will be the biggest choice election in our lifetime. This is a tipping point for the country. Anyone that doesn't tell you that is not telling you the truth, it's that dire," Hannity said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hannity painted a picture of two paths, one "Soviet-style" and one led by President Trump.

"Now we'll either continue down the path of freedom, constitutional government, prosperity, capitalism, risk and reward with President Trump, or we will plunge into the depths of Soviet-style big government, economic tyranny, and poverty will immediately follow thereafter," Hannity said.