Rumble CEO tells Tucker Carlson his company is 'winning' the free speech game amid social media censorship

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski told "Tucker Carlson Today" that "something nefarious" was going on with big tech and censorship. Pavlovski said he saw the opportunity to champion fair and free speech with his platform Rumble amid the controversy, which has led to huge success.

"We could run a good business just by being fair, and that's what we did," Pavlovski told host Tucker Carlson on Thursday.



With nearly 5 billion social media users - or more than half the world - registered for at least one social network, there's no doubt social media is a dominant part of our global society.



As of September 2022, nearly 80 million users have reportedly found a home on Rumble.



The cloud services business and video platform known for hosting Truth Social, was founded one decade ago in 2013 as a means to help small creators with their content amid larger platforms monopolizing the market.

"2013 we launched, helping the small creator, and our politics at the time were cute cats and dogs. We didn't have politics on our site. I think, like, one of our first political-oriented news publishers on Rumble was Reuters in 2000, I don't remember, but 2014, '15, around there."



By 2020, Pavloski said he knew something was amiss.

Politicization and censorship were taking grasp of the media, and free speech was being limited. Opportunity knocked with Devin Nunes and Dan Bongino, whose content faced censorship on the big platforms, and who saw their content analytics spike once they jumped to Rumble.



"I think our whole company concluded that there's something really nefarious going on when it comes to censorship. Like, what is it that's happening? How could that happen? And it presented an opportunity to us, obviously, where you know, we just had to be fair."

Pavlovski detailed how Rumble quickly championed free and fair speech, explaining the threats posed to other free speech outlets such as Parler by Big Tech competition - which he said led to the discussion on how Rumble is unbeholden to Big Tech platforms. Rumble uses its own protected platform, apart from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google.



Pavlovski also shared how Rumble continues to challenge Big Tech's narrative by hosting creators who have diverse viewpoints like Devin Nunes, Dan Bongino, Tulsi Gabbard, Russell Brand, and Glenn Greenwald.

"Everyone should have an option to go see what the other side is saying, whether you agree with them or disagree with them," Pavlovski stresed.

In addition to "being fair and honest" Pavlovski, asserted that the spike in Rumble users is due to consumers having turned away from Big Tech and social media.



"The real ingredient for Rumble is just being very honest and sticking to our core principles and values since the day we started in 2013, not moving the goalposts on our community, and just being really tough, like, taking in all these media hits constantly, taking in all the activist hits, always fighting back, always being resilient and fearless," he concluded.

