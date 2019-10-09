Rudy Giuliani on Trump impeachment inquiry: Salem Witch Trials 'fairer than this'

The notorious Salem Witch Trials of the 1690s were a fairer process than the Trump impeachment inquiry, the president's attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, argued Wednesday night on "Hannity."

He called the inquiry a "process without any due process" and pointed to the media as alleged "enablers" of the Democrats' plans.

Giuliani praised White House Counsel Pat Cipollone for a letter Cipollone wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., telling Fox News host Sean Hannity the letter outlined Democrats' violations of the civil rights of President Trump, Attorney General William Barr and himself.

"The great letter by Pat Cipollone lays out about eight violations of the United States Constitution," Giuliani said.

RUDY GIULIANI BLASTS CORY BOOKER AFTER NEW JERSEY DEMOCRAT RIPS HIM FOR 'DESPICABLE' BEHAVIOR: 'NEWARK IS DOING FABULOUS'

"I never wanted in my life to appear at a Salem Witch Trial, which would actually be fairer than this," Giuliani added.

In prior interviews on Fox News, Giuliani has said the Trump impeachment inquiry process has been one-sided and without legitimate input from Republican lawmakers, with the inquiry not yet allowing for a full House vote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Cipollone's letter, the White House counsel wrote Trump will refuse to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry until such a full chamber vote is held.

"President Trump and his administration reject your baseless, unconstitutional efforts to overturn the democratic process," the letter states. "Your unprecedented actions have left the president with no choice. In order to fulfill his duties to the American people, the Constitution, the Executive Branch, and all future occupants of the Office of the Presidency, President Trump and his administration cannot participate in your partisan and unconstitutional inquiry under these circumstances."

In the 17th century witch trials, more than a dozen people in Salem, Mass., were executed after being found guilty of witchcraft. Hundreds were accused.

Fox News' Gregg Re and John Roberts contributed to this report.