Rubio rips Democrats as 'Marxist misfits,' says voters fleeing to red states due to 'common sense' policies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marco Rubio argued the Democrat Party has been "captured by the far left and Marxist misfits" Tuesday, detailing why he believes Americans are fleeing from blue states to move to red states like Florida. Rubio joined "Fox & Friends," touting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' "common sense" policies ahead of Tuesday's primary.

DEMOCRAT SHOWDOWNS, PROGRESSIVE CHALLENGES HEADLINE PRIMARIES AS VOTERS HEAD TO POLLS IN FLORIDA, NEW YORK

MARCO RUBIO: Well, we'll find out with these elections. I don't think you moved to Florida if you like the way things are going in San Francisco or the like the way things are going in New York City, you don't move to Florida to hope Florida becomes that. You move because you don't like what's going on over there. So I think, number one, we've had a lot of people leave these other states and come to Florida because of the policies of the state legislature and because of the policies of Governor DeSantis, which are built on common sense, by the way, they're not ideological ideas. And then I would add to that that Hispanic voters in the state, people say Hispanic voters, but really what they are working class people. These are small business owners. They're working class people. They love America. They know how great America is because they know what life is like in other places. And they see a Democratic Party that's been captured by the far left and Marxist misfits, and they don't want any part of it, and so I think those two things have helped Republicans.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW: