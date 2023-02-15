Roseanne Barr strikes back at the 'fascist boot' that stepped on her career: 'I’m hardly going to let it go'

Roseanne Barr is the comedian who refuses to be canceled. She made a bold vow to be more offensive than ever, and with her stellar return to the spotlight on Fox Nation, Barr set the record straight about the slip-up that led Hollywood to blacklist her.

"Any deviation from their fascist boot in your face makes you a racist," Barr told Tucker Carlson during a recent appearance on his Fox Nation series "Tucker Carlson Today."

The "boot" stepped on Roseanne in 2018 after she posted a racist tweet about Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett whom Barr insisted from the beginning she believed was not a woman of color.

She – along with her wildly successful namesake television series "Roseanne" – were canceled shortly after.

"The first five people that called me a racist and said, ‘How could you do this?’ you know, they were African-American, and Sara Gilbert [Barr's costar] is sitting there next to me, and she goes, ‘Don’t answer them. Let it go. Just let it go.'

"I'm like, ‘Five in a row? I’m hardly going to let it go.' That was always their thing, was just to say, ‘Just ignore them. Let them call you a racist….'"

"Don't defend yourself?" Carlson chimed in.

Barr nodded, adding that she was never the type to let things go so easily.

"I said, ‘No, I’m not going to do it your way even though you are so proper, and you just love it. I love your proper privilege, but I'm going to step out and be a loudmouthed b--ch and open my mouth. Sorry," she told Carlson.

Barr, who has been notorious for her crass sense of humor and outspokenness for the duration of her career, took a fiery stance against those working to cancel her at every turn.

"Eff you all," she said, moving on to describe the tumultuous time she suffered after the controversy surrounding her tweet began.

"I fell in bed and people were calling me and I couldn't even speak," she said. "I mean, I had a nervous breakdown. I couldn't walk or speak or think…"

Carlson asked Barr about the lessons she took from the debacle - her response broken by a reflective pause.

"The greatest thing that I learned is my faith that has always kept me strong… there's nothing that's ever gonna shake it. Thank heaven," she said.

"Nothing could take me away from it, as low as it got, as hard as it got and as ugly as it got. Nothing could shake it. That was the greatest of all," she added.

