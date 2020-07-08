RNC Chair McDaniel blasts Biden over defense of WHO, says agency 'had one job ... and they failed'

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel hammered presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Wednesday for his criticism of President Trump pulling the United States out of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Joe Biden is, once again, showing that he would fail on the world stage,” McDaniel told “Outnumbered Overtime," noting that the U.S. had contributed $900 million to the WHO's budget for 2018-19..

“They had one job,” McDaniel said of the United Nations agency. “'Let’s look out for a pandemic,' and they failed."

“They told us not to wear masks," McDaniel added. "They didn’t alert the United States quickly enough or all the other countries [where] lives have been lost because of their ineptitude and every American should be appalled by the atrocity of the WHO. What do you do when somebody doesn’t do their job? You fire them.”

A spokesman for U.N. Secretary General António Guterres confirmed Tuesday that the organization received the U.S. notice of withdrawal from the WHO. President Trump has for weeks blasted the agency’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as well as its pro-China bias.

The White House also notified congressional lawmakers Tuesday of the planned withdrawal, effective July 2021.

"Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic," Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., tweeted.

Menendez argued, "To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn't do it justice. This won't protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone."