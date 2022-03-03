Concha: DeSantis will win GOP race by 'Secretariat proportions' if Trump doesn't run in 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be warmly embraced by Trump supporters if the former president decides not to run in 2024. Concha explained that DeSantis would win in "Secretariat proportions" after a CPAC straw poll showed him with 61% of the Republican primary vote if Trump doesn't run.

DESANTIS ASKS STUDENTS IN VIRAL CLIP TO TAKE OFF MASKS, STOP THE ‘COVID THEATER’: ‘THIS IS RIDICULOUS’

JOE CONCHA: If Donald Trump chose not to run, Ron DeSantis would win going away, and I'm talking like Secretariat proportions going away. He's favored to win the Republican nomination because he's very consistent in his principles. … A straw poll at CPAC showed DeSantis getting 61 percent of the vote if Trump doesn't run. His next closest potential competitors were even in the single digits. And that's it. So he's leading comfortably in his Florida governor's race. That's not going to be a problem over his potential challengers there.

And he's the one candidate that if Trump weren't to run, that Trump supporters would embrace just as warmly. You can't say that about some of the other potential Republican candidates that are out there. He's another Trump, except a younger version of him, and perhaps without some of the baggage that the former president may bring along.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: