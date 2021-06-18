Expand / Collapse search
DeSantis' viral tweet shows off 3-year-old son's golf skills: 'He's got a great future'

Gov. DeSantis and kids join 'Fox & Friends'

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
Ron DeSantis on 3-year-old son’s star golf swing: ‘He’s got a great future’ Video

Ron DeSantis on 3-year-old son’s star golf swing: ‘He’s got a great future’

The Florida governor shows off his son’s impressive golfing skills in video posted to Twitter

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis showed off his three-year-old son’s impressive golf skills in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday.

"Three years old and already has a better swing than his old man…" DeSantis wrote above the tweet.

The video shows DeSantis’ son Mason driving three balls 50-60 yards, one after another, off into the distance towards a cluster of small sand bunkers.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," DeSantis said that Mason is "obsessed" with hitting golf balls and baseballs all day long. 

"I think he’s got a great future if that’s what he wants to do," DeSantis happily quipped.

"Fox & Friends" put together a side by side of a DeSantis’ son and a video of a young Tiger Woods from 1978, with eerily similar camera framing and swing technique.

"It’s pretty neat to see, "DeSantis said while commenting on the comparison. "I don’t think there’s anyone that’s been a better golf prodigy than Tiger—he’s a very special guy. 

The show then compared the youngster's swing to host Brian Kilmeade. 

'Fox &amp; Friends' compares Brian Kilmeade's golf swing to Ron DeSantis' son, Mason.

"I think Mason might be better," Ainsley Earhardt joked. 

As it turns out, DeSantis met his wife Casey while the two were next to each other at a driving range.

DeSantis and his wife Casey have three kids, Madison, Mason, and Mamie. 

[Golf] is something that we’ve enjoyed together and these kids I think really are fortunate that they’ve got a mother who’s very good looking and very athletic," DeSantis said while bringing Mason and his daughter Madison into the interview. 

"I think they’re getting everything from her side," DeSantis said.

Nikolas Lanum is a digital production assistant at Fox News.