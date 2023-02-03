Ron DeSantis files legal complaint against Orlando foundation for allegedly sexualizing kids with drag show

Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is making good on his plan to punish Florida establishments that allow sexualized drag shows to be attended by young children.

The governor filed a six-count legal complaint against the Orlando Philharmonic Foundation for "exposing minor children to lewd sexual acts during a drag show that took place in Orlando on December 28," local outlet "The Floridian" reported Friday.

According to the report, the complaint should result in the state revoking the institution’s liquor license.

Fox News Digital reported DeSantis opening an investigation into the December show last year, stating, "Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration announced Tuesday that it is investigating a Christmas drag show event that allegedly exposed children to ‘ sexualized acts .’"

The show featured "sexually provocative content," including a drag queen displaying "t*ts in a box" and engaging in "lewd dances."

The event was held at the Broward Center of the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, and held as part of the national tour "A Drag Queen Christmas."

At the time, DeSantis Press Secretary Bryan Griffin confirmed the administration’s investigation. In a statement published last year, Griffin said, "The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) is aware of multiple complaints about a sexually explicit performance marketed to children held in Fort Lauderdale on December 26th. The Department is actively investigating this matter."

The Floridian’s Friday report provided the latest developments in the investigation, claiming DeSantis has filed the six-count charge through the DBPR.

The official complaint claimed, "On December 28, 2022, Respondent hosted and supported a ticketed event titled ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ (‘the Show’) on the Licensed Premises and sold alcoholic beverages to patrons in attendance. Respondent promoted the Show using targeted, Christmas-themed promotional materials that did not provide notice to the sexually explicit nature of the Show’s performances or other content."

The complaint also charged that the show provided "promotional materials" that "unequivocally stated ‘[a]ll ages welcome.’"

In addition, the administration claimed that, "prior to the Show" it "sent a letter to Respondent notifying Respondent that ‘[s]exually explicit drag show performances constitute public nuisances, lewd activity, and disorderly conduct when minors are in attendance’" and warned that if it failed to keep minors away from the show it would be "subject to penalties up to and including revocation" of its liquor and tobacco license.

Lastly the complaint charged that the foundation "nevertheless allowed minors to attend the Show," despite the warning.

The Floridian listed that potential charges against the Orlando Philharmonic Foundation include "a lewd or lascivious exhibition to victims under 16, using the venue for lewd activity knowing children are present, unlawful exposure of sexual organs in a vulgar/indecent manner to children," among others.

The outlet noted that the filing of several more complaints is possible.

A recent statement from Griffin summed up the complaint, saying that the DBPR "warned the Orlando Philharmonic Foundation, Inc. against hosting a sexually explicit show with children present. The venue proceeded with their plans and, according to an investigation by the Department, the venue (Respondent in the complaint) violated Florida statutes as outlined in the attached complaint."

As such, "the Department is revoking the venue’s license for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages," he added.